Most assume writing systems get simpler. But 3,600 years of Chinese writing show it’s getting increasingly complex
By Piers Kelly, Linguistic anthropologist, University of New England
Charles Kemp, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
James Winters, Assistant Professor, Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique
The extraordinary Chinese writing system has over 4,000 core complex characters – and they’ve been getting more complex over time.
- Wednesday, December 14, 2022