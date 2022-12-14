Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia needs much more solar and wind power, but where are the best sites? We mapped them all

By Cheng Cheng, Research Officer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
Anna Nadolny, Research Officer, 100% Renewable Energy Group, Australian National University
Share this article
To achieve a target of 82% renewable energy generation by 2030 requires a huge number of new sites for solar and wind farms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s so funny about race? — Podcast
~ Why would you dump a requirement for financial advisers to give advice that's in their client's best interests?
~ Spotting plastic waste from space and counting the fish in the seas: here's how AI can help protect the oceans
~ Sydney: A Biography is Louis Nowra's love letter to his adopted city
~ Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test
~ Most assume writing systems get simpler. But 3,600 years of Chinese writing show it’s getting increasingly complex
~ Unregistered NDIS providers are in the firing line – but lots of participants have good reasons for using them
~ Housing Unaffordable for Half of US Renters
~ Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers
~ Are prices real? How ghosts of calculus and physics influenced what we pay for things today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter