Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TB is once again the deadliest disease in Africa - what went wrong

By Tom Nyirenda, Extraordinary Senior Lecture in the Department of Global Health , Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Intensified efforts to obtain funding are urgently required to mitigate and reverse the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on TB.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar lobbying: European Parliament scandal shows urgent need for tighter regulations
~ Forced mass abortions are a new and disturbing phenomenon in Nigeria
~ Why I'm righting the wrongs of my early research and sharing my scientific data with local communities
~ Albanian migration has spurred a generation of artists to reflect on issues of identity and belonging
~ Understanding dishonesty in children – when, how and why do kids lie?
~ How Ireland's 'great reshuffle' could benefit women and older workers
~ The Catholic view on indulgences and how they work today
~ Social media always remembers – which makes moving on from a breakup that much harder
~ Mpox, AIDS and COVID-19 show the challenges of targeting public health messaging to specific groups without causing stigma
~ As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter