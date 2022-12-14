Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mpox, AIDS and COVID-19 show the challenges of targeting public health messaging to specific groups without causing stigma

By Ken Ho, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Share this article
Prejudice and stigma can discourage the communities most affected by infectious diseases from seeking care. Inclusive public health messaging can prevent misinformation and guide the most vulnerable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar lobbying: European Parliament scandal shows urgent need for tighter regulations
~ Forced mass abortions are a new and disturbing phenomenon in Nigeria
~ TB is once again the deadliest disease in Africa - what went wrong
~ Why I'm righting the wrongs of my early research and sharing my scientific data with local communities
~ Albanian migration has spurred a generation of artists to reflect on issues of identity and belonging
~ Understanding dishonesty in children – when, how and why do kids lie?
~ How Ireland's 'great reshuffle' could benefit women and older workers
~ The Catholic view on indulgences and how they work today
~ Social media always remembers – which makes moving on from a breakup that much harder
~ As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter