Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Technology Offers New Human Rights Perspectives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage from a Russian attack on School 21 on March 3, 2022, in Chernihiv city, April 19, 2022  © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Stockholm) – A new investment in technology supported by the Swedish Postcode Lottery has helped document possible war crimes and serious human rights abuses in Ukraine and elsewhere, Human Rights Watch said today. Digital tools are strengthening the organization’s work for accountability and long-term change in war-torn Ukraine and in other ongoing crises. Thanks to generous support from the Swedish Postcode Lottery, Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
