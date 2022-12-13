Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbados High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jason (pseudonym), a 40-year-old gay man from Barbados.  © 2017 Amy Braunschweiger for Human Rights Watch In a landmark judgement, yesterday the Barbados High Court issued an oral ruling that decriminalized consensual same-sex relations. The written judgement will be handed down at a later date. Barbados becomes the third Eastern Caribbean country in 2022 to strike down discriminatory legal provisions and decriminalize gay sex, after Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Barbados’ Sexual Offences Act of 1992 sanctioned “buggery” with up to life imprisonment,…


© Human Rights Watch -
