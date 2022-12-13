Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are snow days about to get buried by remote learning? Not quite -- but it depends on where you live

By Nathan M. Sorber, Associate Professor of Higher Education, West Virginia University
Share this article
Snow days, a nostalgic rite of passage for generations of students across the northern United States, might seem destined to be a memory of school days past. For nearly a century, schools have canceled or delayed classes because of heavy or dangerous snowfall that creates hazardous travel conditions. School calendars would include a number of “makeup” days, when any missed time could be rescheduled.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools transitioned to remote learning to keep teaching when it wasn’t safe for people to gather. With students already learning at home,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 25 Years of Garage review – music documentary falls prey to the same mistakes that killed the scene
~ Arctic Report Card 2022: The Arctic is getting rainier and seasons are shifting, with broad disturbances for people, ecosystems and wildlife
~ Five reasons why interest rates can't go much higher
~ Five unusual energy-saving tips to help you slash your bills
~ Avatar: The Way of the Water review – tired climate clichés distract from Cameron’s vision
~ Our third COVID Christmas – here's how things might play out
~ COVID: what we know about new omicron variant BF.7
~ Six reasons Britain’s impending voter ID law is a bad idea
~ China and Russia’s uneven relationship can be explained with one word
~ Drawn to bustling markets, shops or malls this holiday season? Good vibes could explain it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter