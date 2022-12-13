Without Indigenous leadership, attempts to stop the tide of destruction against nature will fail
By Zsofia Korosy, Postdoctoral Fellow in Law, UNSW Sydney
Anthony Burke, Professor of Environmental Politics & International Relations, UNSW Sydney
Daniel Robinson, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Katie Moon, Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Margaret Raven, Senior Scientia Lecturer (Research), UNSW Sydney
Michelle Lim, Associate Professor, Singapore Management University
Almost 200 countries are reckoning with the world’s extraordinary loss of the variety of life at the COP15 nature summit in Canada. Here’s why Indigenous involvement is crucial.
- Tuesday, December 13, 2022