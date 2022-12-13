Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arctic Report Card 2022: The Arctic is getting rainier and seasons are shifting, with broad disturbances for people, plants and wildlife

By Matthew L. Druckenmiller, Research Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Twila Moon, Deputy Lead Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
The annual report describes the changes underway and the impact they’re having on people and wildlife. It’s also reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
