Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco/Spain: Stalled and inadequate inquiries “smack of cover-up”, six months after 37 deaths at Melilla border

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Families of missing people add voices to a new international campaign for justice The abject failure of Spanish and Moroccan authorities to provide truth and ensure justice for at least 37 sub-Saharan African people killed and 77 others still missing following the deadly events that took place on the border of Spain’s Melilla enclave, smacks […] The post Morocco/Spain: Stalled and inadequate inquiries “smack of cover-up”, six months after 37 deaths at Melilla border appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Truth, Justice, Reparations: Spain and Morocco must provide answers to victims of human rights violations in Melilla
~ Word from The Hill: 2022 retrospective, and a look at 2023
~ Joe Biden is meeting African leaders - why free trade is a major talking point
~ Xi Jinping's reelection may help Indonesian economy, but protests may worsen anti-Chinese sentiments
~ One in four homes is 'hard to decarbonise' – without help their inhabitants could get stuck in fuel poverty
~ Queensland shootings highlight increase in anti-police sentiment around the world
~ Sudan: Pact Omits Key Justice Reforms
~ Ukraine: Apparent Cluster Munitions Hit Kherson
~ The effects of internet shutdowns on public mobilization
~ Iran: Death Sentences Against Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter