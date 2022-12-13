Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: 2022 retrospective, and a look at 2023

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn review the year, which is finishing with the surprise recall of federal parliament to pass the Albanese government’s legislation to contain power price increases. They also canvass what’s coming up in 2023, when the government will be grappling with the cost of living crisis, the May budget, and the Voice referendum.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Truth, Justice, Reparations: Spain and Morocco must provide answers to victims of human rights violations in Melilla
~ Morocco/Spain: Stalled and inadequate inquiries “smack of cover-up”, six months after 37 deaths at Melilla border
~ Joe Biden is meeting African leaders - why free trade is a major talking point
~ Xi Jinping's reelection may help Indonesian economy, but protests may worsen anti-Chinese sentiments
~ One in four homes is 'hard to decarbonise' – without help their inhabitants could get stuck in fuel poverty
~ Queensland shootings highlight increase in anti-police sentiment around the world
~ Sudan: Pact Omits Key Justice Reforms
~ Ukraine: Apparent Cluster Munitions Hit Kherson
~ The effects of internet shutdowns on public mobilization
~ Iran: Death Sentences Against Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter