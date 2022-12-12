Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Artworks are more than just plot clues in The White Lotus season 2 - they are the show’s silent witnesses

By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor of Visual Communication in the School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Season 2 of The White Lotus is rich with visual art references that provide clues and symbolism to the deeper meanings of the show.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
