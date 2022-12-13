Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Media Tycoon Trial a Travesty

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In this December 12, 2020 photo, Jimmy Lai, who founded the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van before appearing in a court. © 2020 Kin Cheung/AP Photo (New York) – The authorities in Hong Kong should immediately drop the baseless charges against Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy media tycoon, and unconditionally release him and his six co-defendants, Human Rights Watch said today. Lai’s trial is scheduled to resume on December 13, 2022. Hong Kong authorities have called on the Chinese government to change Hong…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Pact Omits Key Justice Reforms
~ Ukraine: Apparent Cluster Munitions Hit Kherson
~ The effects of internet shutdowns on public mobilization
~ Iran: Death Sentences Against Protesters
~ The Prime Minister's Literary Awards have proved contentious, but this year's winners are worth celebrating
~ The High Court and the Ombudsman have found fault with NZ’s MIQ system – should the government apologise?
~ Get ready, a spectacular meteor shower is hitting our skies in the next few days
~ Digital technologies for biodiversity protection and climate action: Solution or COP out?
~ 6 dead, including 2 police, in Queensland shooting. How dangerous is policing in Australia?
~ With so many GPs leaving the profession, how can I find a new one?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter