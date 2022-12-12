Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Congress aims to close off presidential election mischief and fraud with simple and bipartisan solutions

By Derek T. Muller, Professor of Law, University of Iowa
Weaknesses in the law governing how elections are run and votes counted in Congress contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection. An election law scholar analyzes Senate legislation to fix those problems.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
