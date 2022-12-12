Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Crisis in the country must be addressed with full respect for human rights

By Amnesty International
The Peruvian authorities must refrain from using excessive force in response to the demonstrations spreading across the country and guarantee the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, Amnesty International said today, after confirming at least two deaths and dozens of injuries yesterday. Romario Quispe Garfias, 18, and another 15-year-old boy were killed yesterday […] The post Peru: Crisis in the country must be addressed with full respect for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


