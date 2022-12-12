Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Cybercrime law investigations expose new threats to freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
Over the past three months, the Tunisian authorities have tightened restrictions on freedom of expression, issuing a new decree-law on cybercrime and using it to open criminal investigations against at least four people, Amnesty International said today. Tunisian judicial officials are investigating the editor of a news outlet and a prominent lawyer over their public […] The post Tunisia: Cybercrime law investigations expose new threats to freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


