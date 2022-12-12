Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: The State must move from commitment to strong action to protect talibé children

By Amnesty International
The Senegalese authorities must meet their obligations and take action to end violations of the rights of children often referred to as talibé ( studying in Quranic schools commonly known as daaras), Amnesty International said today in a new briefing. The economic exploitation of talibé children through forced begging, which constitutes a form of trafficking, […] The post Senegal: The State must move from commitment to strong action to protect talibé children  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
