Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Frontex Complicit in Abuse in Libya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat Ras Jadir intercepts a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021. © 2021 David Lohmüller/Sea-Watch (Brussels) – The use by the EU’s border agency, Frontex, of aerial surveillance to enable the Libyan Coast Guard to intercept migrant boats, knowing that migrants and asylum seekers will face systematic and widespread abuse when forcibly returned to Libya, makes Frontex complicit in the abuse, Human Rights Watch and Border Forensics said in a multimedia research feature released today. Using data analysis and research testimony,…


© Human Rights Watch
