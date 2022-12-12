Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Misleading World on Remedy for Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Laborers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Monday, April 29, 2019. © AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili (Geneva) – FIFA is still failing to fulfill its human rights responsibilities by refusing to commit to compensate migrant workers and their families for abuses while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem said today. Since June 2022, following a coalition of organizations’ call for remedy for migrant workers, FIFA indicated in a series of communications that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
