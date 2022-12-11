A new study shows NZ’s young minorities feel racism differently – wealth or being able to ‘pass’ as white makes a difference
By Sonia Lewycka, Epidemiologist, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)
Rachel Simon-Kumar, Associate Professor of Social and Community Health, University of Auckland
Roshini Peiris-John, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Auckland
Racism in Aotearoa New Zealand has been increasingly under the spotlight in recent years. The 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks amplified conversations about racial equality that continued in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
But racism is a complicated topic and not all minorities experience it in the same way or to the same extent. As our…
