Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new study shows NZ’s young minorities feel racism differently – wealth or being able to ‘pass’ as white makes a difference

By Sonia Lewycka, Epidemiologist, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)
Rachel Simon-Kumar, Associate Professor of Social and Community Health, University of Auckland
Roshini Peiris-John, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Auckland
Share this article
Racism in Aotearoa New Zealand has been increasingly under the spotlight in recent years. The 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks amplified conversations about racial equality that continued in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

But racism is a complicated topic and not all minorities experience it in the same way or to the same extent. As our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tradition and innovation: how we are documenting sign language in a Gurindji community in northern Australia
~ Boxing empowered me to express my trauma – now, I help other abuse survivors do the same, combining it with creative writing
~ Did physicists make a wormhole in the lab? Not quite, but a new experiment hints at the future of quantum simulations
~ 'There's a lot of places where you can’t be seen': how bullying can be invisible to adults
~ Genetic research confirms your dog's breed influences its personality — but so do you
~ 'I thought crypto exchanges were safe': the lesson for everyone in FTX's collapse
~ Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your COVID test can detect Omicron
~ Forget net-zero: to halt global heating, aim for net-negative
~ Morocco at the World Cup: 6 driving forces behind a history-making win
~ 'Polycrisis' may be a buzzword, but it could help us tackle the world's woes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter