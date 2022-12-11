Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'There's a lot of places where you can’t be seen': how bullying can be invisible to adults

By Ben Arnold Lohmeyer, Lecturer in Social Work (Youth), Flinders University
Content warning: this article contains explicit language.

School bullying is a huge and distressing problem. In 2015, 43% of Australian year 8 students experienced bullying each month. A 2022 Mission Australia survey of Australians between 15 and 19 found 47% were “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about bullying.

Read complete article

