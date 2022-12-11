Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your COVID test can detect Omicron

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Share this article
Some results of independent testing of rapid antigen tests available in Australia have been made public. Here’s what the data tell us.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tradition and innovation: how we are documenting sign language in a Gurindji community in northern Australia
~ Boxing empowered me to express my trauma – now, I help other abuse survivors do the same, combining it with creative writing
~ Did physicists make a wormhole in the lab? Not quite, but a new experiment hints at the future of quantum simulations
~ 'There's a lot of places where you can’t be seen': how bullying can be invisible to adults
~ Genetic research confirms your dog's breed influences its personality — but so do you
~ 'I thought crypto exchanges were safe': the lesson for everyone in FTX's collapse
~ Forget net-zero: to halt global heating, aim for net-negative
~ Morocco at the World Cup: 6 driving forces behind a history-making win
~ 'Polycrisis' may be a buzzword, but it could help us tackle the world's woes
~ Beyond vaccine hesitancy: Understanding systemic barriers to getting vaccinated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter