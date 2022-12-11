Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco at the World Cup: 6 driving forces behind a history-making win

By Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu, Professor of Health and Kinesiology, University of Texas at Tyler
Share this article
History was made by Morocco, the first African and first Arab team to advance to a semi-final at the men’s football World Cup.

The Atlas Lions, endowed with impeccable organisation and defensive will, creative midfield passing, speedy offence and the rousing racket of its fans, broke the elusive World Cup glass ceiling against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Polycrisis' may be a buzzword, but it could help us tackle the world's woes
~ Beyond vaccine hesitancy: Understanding systemic barriers to getting vaccinated
~ Delgamuukw 25 years on: How Canada has undermined the landmark decision on Indigenous land rights
~ What do workers want? 5 key takeaways from the first citizens’ assembly on workplace democracy
~ NFTs in the art world: A revolution or ripoff?
~ A Caribbean debrief of COP27 that goes beyond the historic loss and damage fund
~ Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment
~ When did humans first start to speak? How language evolved in Africa
~ In defense of whom? Protesting Jordan’s perpetual state of emergency
~ Australia announces 'Magnitsky' sanctions against targets in Russia and Iran. What are they and will they work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter