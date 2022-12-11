Tolerance.ca
Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment

By Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Most beaches along Durban’s coastline have critical E. coli levels above acceptable safety levels and should be considered a public health hazard.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
