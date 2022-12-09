Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Opposition politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to eight and half years in jail for denouncing Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the news that a court in Russia has sentenced Ilya Yashin, an opposition activist and former elected head of a Moscow municipal district council, to eightand halfyears in jail on charges of disseminating “knowingly false information” for denouncing war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: […] The post Russia: Opposition politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to eight and half years in jail for denouncing Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Banking reforms expert Q&A: will relaxing the rules help the UK economy and what are the risks?
~ Iran executes first protester as human rights abuses come under international scrutiny
~ Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
~ Arrakhis: the tiny satellite aiming to reveal what dark matter is made of
~ Picky eater? Research shows it could be in your DNA
~ How to keep your home warm during very cold weather (on a budget) – and avoid dangerous heating 'hacks'
~ How is the Caribbean faring on International Anti-Corruption Day?
~ Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea
~ Alcohol deaths in the UK rose to record level in 2021
~ 70 years on from London's Great Smog, we still need cleaner air to protect health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter