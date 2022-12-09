Alcohol deaths in the UK rose to record level in 2021
By Ian Hamilton, Honorary Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
Deaths from alcohol in the UK have risen to their highest level since records began in 2001, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). In 2021, 9,641 people (14.8 per 100,000) died as a result of alcohol: a rise of 7.4% from 2020.
The leading cause of alcohol-specific deaths (deaths caused by diseases known to be a direct consequence of alcohol) continues to be liver disease. More…
