Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan's reputation within the royal family

By Laura Clancy, Lecturer in Media, Lancaster University
Share this article
An expert in contemporary British monarchy analyses the first three episodes of Harry + Meghan, the headline-grabbing Netflix show from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alcohol deaths in the UK rose to record level in 2021
~ 70 years on from London's Great Smog, we still need cleaner air to protect health
~ Daydreaming's dark side: the compulsive, complex fantasy disorder that dominates some people's daily lives
~ Stormzy: This Is What I Mean – spirituality takes centre stage on the artist's new album
~ Emotional labour: what it is – and why it falls to women in the workplace and at home
~ China's new space station opens for business in an increasingly competitive era of space activity
~ What is voluntary sterilization? A health communication expert unpacks how a legacy of forced sterilization shapes doctor-patient conversations today
~ Near record-high numbers of young people voted during the midterms, signaling a possible shift – or exception – in voting trends
~ In Turkey, a child bride scandal puts religious cults in the spotlight
~ Breaking the binary of trauma and resilience in mental health: Interview with Lamia Moghnieh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter