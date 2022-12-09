Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breaking the binary of trauma and resilience in mental health: Interview with Lamia Moghnieh

By Filip Noubel
The declared absence of trauma has consequences on how mental health is framed by international and humanitarian organizations, according to Lebanese psychologist and anthropologist Lamia Moghnieh.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
