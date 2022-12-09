Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Harsh Sentence For Opposition Politician

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ilya Yashin waves to supporters in a Moscow courtroom during a hearing on abusive charges against him of spreading "false information" about Russian forces. Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2022. © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (New York) – A Moscow court on December 9, 2022, sentenced a Russian opposition politician to eight and a half years in prison with an additional four-year ban on use of the internet, in continued efforts to dismantle and decapitate Russia’s peaceful political opposition and silence any criticism of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
