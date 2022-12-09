Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

East African troops hope to bring peace in the DRC but there may be stumbling blocks

By Jenna Russo, Researcher and lecturer, City University of New York
Share this article
There are advantages to a regional force overseen by the East African Community – particularly as the bloc is leading new political talks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will price caps on coal and gas bring power prices down? An expert isn't so sure
~ New study reveals gender bias in sport research. It's yet another hurdle to progress in women’s sport
~ Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea
~ Human Rights Press Awards in Asia Relaunches for 2023
~ China faces a rough road to ending its zero-COVID policies
~ There are still good reasons to avoid catching COVID again – for one, your risk of long COVID goes up each time
~ Why do cats knead?
~ Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
~ Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
~ Georgia on the nation's mind: 5 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter