Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are still good reasons to avoid catching COVID again – for one, your risk of long COVID goes up each time

By Ashwin Swaminathan, Senior Lecturer at the Australian National University Medical School, Australian National University
Your COVID infection may not seem any more severe the second or third time around. But it looks like your risks of other health problems increase with each infection.The Conversation


