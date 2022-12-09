Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of at least one boat carrying Rohingya refugees stranded at sea, Amnesty International’s Southeast Asia Researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said:  “Seven years after the Andaman Sea crisis, which saw an extensive loss of lives, Rohingya people continue to risk everything in dangerous journeys to escape persecution at home in military-run Myanmar, and the abysmal conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.   “International […] The post Southeast Asian governments must provide care, refuge for Rohingya stranded at sea appeared…


© Amnesty International -
