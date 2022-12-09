Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Press Awards in Asia Relaunches for 2023

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers pile Apple Daily newspapers at the printing factory in Hong Kong, June 17, 2021. © 2021 Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images via AP Images (Bangkok) – Human Rights Watch and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University marked World Human Rights Day today by announcing that they will be co-administering the Human Rights Press Awards which previously were administered by the Foreign Correspondents Club of Hong Kong (FCCHK) for over a quarter century. The application process opens today and will run through February 1. FCCHK…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
