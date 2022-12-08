Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do cats knead?

By Susan Hazel, Senior Lecturer, School of Animal and Veterinary Science, University of Adelaide
Julia Henning, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Share this article
“Kneading” is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time.

This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behaviour.

So, why do cat’s knead? Does it tell us anything about how they’re feeling and is there anything you can do if they’re painfully kneading you while sitting on your lap?

Read more: Do…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
~ Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
~ Georgia on the nation's mind: 5 essential reads
~ Does Australia need new laws to combat right-wing extremism?
~ Looking back from beyond the Moon: how views from space have changed the way we see Earth
~ The last of the Tharu traditional healers of Nepal
~ No Justice for Victims of Forced Disappearances in Uganda
~ Qatar and FIFA’s Callous Response to a Migrant Worker’s Death
~ What is the Reichsbürger movement accused of trying to overthrow the German government?
~ Surging energy prices are really going to hurt. What can the government actually do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS