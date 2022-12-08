Tolerance.ca
Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for

By Peter Thompson, Associate Professor of Media Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A mandatory news media bargaining code will force the digital giants to compensate NZ news media for content they host and share. But will it close off better options for supporting local journalism?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
