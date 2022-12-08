Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Australia need new laws to combat right-wing extremism?

By Keiran Hardy, Senior Lecturer, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
Australia already has extensive counter-terrorism laws and does not need more. However, the government could more specifically target far-right groups in its list of proscribed organisations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
