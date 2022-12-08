Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The last of the Tharu traditional healers of Nepal

By Sanjib Chaudhary
The traditional healers from the Tharu indigenous community in Nepal with ethnobotanical knowledge are bound to disappear soon because of no interest from the young generation to continue the practice.


© Global Voices -
