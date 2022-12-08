Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar and FIFA’s Callous Response to a Migrant Worker’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The chief executive of Qatar 2022, Nasser Al Khater, at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 17, 2022. © 2022 Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS The tragic death of a Filipino migrant worker, Alex, his surname unknown, at a World Cup site in Qatar should have been treated humanely. But FIFA and Qatari authorities responded callously to media questions about his death, returning the spotlight to their disregard for the deaths of thousands of migrant workers in the years leading up to the tournament.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
