Human Rights Observatory

Surging energy prices are really going to hurt. What can the government actually do?

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Picture this. You’re in government for the first time in more than a decade. And within six months, you’re facing a diabolical problem: skyrocketing energy prices. To your constituents, it doesn’t matter that the root cause is a war in Europe. What they’ll see is pain – electricity and gas bills climbing and climbing.

So what can you do? Federal and state energy ministers met yesterday to hash out the problem…The Conversation


