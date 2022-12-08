Tolerance.ca
Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Disenfranchising Indigenous women: The legacy of coverture in Canada

By Cheryl Simon, Assistant Professor in Aboriginal and Indigenous Law, Dalhousie University
The recent controversy surrounding Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s claims of being Indigenous has once again shone a spotlight on the issue of “pretendians” — people who have obtained privileged positions through false claims of indigeneity.

It also points to the way Indigenous women’s identities have been determined by men throughout most of Canada’s history.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
