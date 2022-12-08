Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Horrifying execution of young protester exposes authorities’ cruelty and risk of further bloodshed

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities executed today a young protester, Mohsen Shekari, after he was convicted and sentenced to death in proceedings that bore no resemblance to a meaningful trial for participating in the ongoing popular uprising across the country, said Amnesty International today. “We are horrified that the Iranian authorities have executed Mohsen Shekari, less than […] The post Iran: Horrifying execution of young protester exposes authorities’ cruelty and risk of further bloodshed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
