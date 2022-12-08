Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Stop Illegal Migrant Pushbacks at its Borders

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Migrants show broken phones in the village of Horgos, Serbia, January 28, 2020. © 2020 Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo A new report, including disturbing video and audio evidence, shows security forces along European Union borders detaining migrants and asylum seekers at secret locations before forcing them back across borders. The report, released by collaborative journalism outfit Lighthouse Reports, primarily documented abuses occurring in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Croatia. Since 2014, Human Rights Watch and others have documented violence and abuse against migrants and asylum…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the Reichsbürger movement accused of trying to overthrow the German government?
~ Surging energy prices are really going to hurt. What can the government actually do?
~ Lots of 'breakthroughs', still no cure. Do the new dementia drugs bring us any closer?
~ What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, about to be negotiated in Brisbane?
~ 'I would like to go to university': flexi school students share their goals in Australia-first survey
~ Friday essay: a sex-positive feminist takes up the 'unfinished revolution' her mother began – but it's complicated
~ ‘Extreme stripping action’ led to the messy birth of the Southern Ring Nebula, Webb image reveals
~ Tantrums to tinsel: why I love the curious and festive tradition of the Santa photo
~ DNA from elusive human relatives the Denisovans has left a curious mark on modern people in New Guinea
~ 5 senses? In fact, architects say there are 7 ways we perceive our environments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter