Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Veto Bill Targeting Sex Ed

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People attend 'Stop Lex Czarnek' protest at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland on February 15, 2022. ©2022 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP. (London) – President Andrzej Duda of Poland should veto a regressive and discriminatory bill that threatens sex education, including about sexual orientation and gender identity, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposed legislation is a revised version of a bill including similar provisions that Duda vetoed earlier this year, calling for unity at a time of crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Duda should swiftly veto…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the Reichsbürger movement accused of trying to overthrow the German government?
~ Surging energy prices are really going to hurt. What can the government actually do?
~ Lots of 'breakthroughs', still no cure. Do the new dementia drugs bring us any closer?
~ What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, about to be negotiated in Brisbane?
~ 'I would like to go to university': flexi school students share their goals in Australia-first survey
~ Friday essay: a sex-positive feminist takes up the 'unfinished revolution' her mother began – but it's complicated
~ ‘Extreme stripping action’ led to the messy birth of the Southern Ring Nebula, Webb image reveals
~ Tantrums to tinsel: why I love the curious and festive tradition of the Santa photo
~ DNA from elusive human relatives the Denisovans has left a curious mark on modern people in New Guinea
~ 5 senses? In fact, architects say there are 7 ways we perceive our environments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter