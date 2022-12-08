Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: new figures suggest only one in four Russians support it, but that won't be enough to oust Putin

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Share this article
Leaked internal Russian government polling recently indicated that as few as one in four Russians may be in favour of the war in Ukraine. Analysts believe that the forced mobilisation of over 300,000 civilians and the high level of casualties have all contributed to waning support for Russia’s war effort.

The polling, which also found that more than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who are the Reichsbürger movement accused of trying to overthrow the German government?
~ Amid coup, countercoup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?
~ Cumbria coal mine: empty promises of carbon capture tech have excused digging up more fossil fuel for decades
~ How do floating wind turbines work? With 5 companies winning the first US leases to build wind farms off California's coast, let's take a look
~ Ukraine recap: prepare for a 'long war' says Putin – but most Russians beg to disagree
~ Bangladesh: Authorities must end repression of demonstrations
~ Shackled in Ghana for Mental Health Conditions
~ US Congress Protects Right to Marry
~ World Cup's 'middle income trap' – why breaking into soccer's elite is so hard to do (as Morocco might soon find out)
~ What are Iran's morality police? A scholar of the Middle East explains their history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter