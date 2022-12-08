Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who are the Reichsbürger movement accused of trying to overthrow the German government?

By Claire Burchett, PhD candidate in European Politics, King's College London
Police have arrested 25 people accused of planning to overthrow the German government in a series of raids across the country.

The group is accused of trying to instate Heinrich XIII – a descendant of German royalty – as their leader. Among those arrested were members of the Reichsbürger (which translates as citizens of the Reich), a disparate movement of groups and individuals, including some with extreme-right views.

Reichsbürger adherents have been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
