Ukraine recap: prepare for a 'long war' says Putin – but most Russians beg to disagree

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
If nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine, it won’t be Russia that starts it, says Russian president Vladimir Putin – ostensibly seeking to reassure the world while also delivering an arch reminder that he does, after all, have the power to swing the world’s largest nuclear arsenal into action if he chooses.

Putin was speaking to what has been described as “his personal human rights council”, skirting for the moment the convenience of having…The Conversation


