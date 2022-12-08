Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Authorities must end repression of demonstrations

By Amnesty International
Responding to the media reports of killing of at least one person and more than 60 others sustaining injuries following a clash between supporters of the opposition party and the police in Dhaka on Wednesday, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for South Asia, said: “This incident shows that the Bangladesh authorities have very little […] The post Bangladesh: Authorities must end repression of demonstrations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


