Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shackled in Ghana for Mental Health Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman with a real or perceived psychosocial disability is chained in a room at Mount Horeb Prayer Camp in Mamfi, Ghana. The black bucket is where she defecates and urinates, unable to leave her chain. © 2022 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch When I found Arita, she was standing at the entrance of a dark and musty room at Mt. Horeb Prayer Centre, in eastern Ghana. A heavy metal chain laid on the ground beside her. She had been shackled on and off during her four years at the center, she said. At the moment she could walk freely, but the sight of the chains was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
