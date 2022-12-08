Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Protects Right to Marry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Senators Rob Portman, Tammy Baldwin, Susan Collins, and Kyrsten Sinema, talk with reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol in Washington, DC, November 29, 2022.  © 2022 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo On December 8, 2022, the US Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects statutory recognition of interracial and same-sex marriages in the United States. US courts have long recognized a constitutional right to marry. In 1967, the US Supreme Court ruled in Loving v. Virginia that bans on interracial marriage were unconstitutional,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
