Human Rights Observatory

Why farmers in northern Ghana go to bed hungry

By Balikisu Osman, PhD Candidate in Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
Ghana is one of the few countries often praised for achieving impressive reductions in hunger. The 2022 Global Hunger Index report reveals Ghana’s hunger score has declined by more than 50 percent since the year 2000. At the Crans Montana Forum held in November 2022, where critical issues of global food security are discussed, some of the panellists, including representatives from Ghana, credited the country’s flagship School Feeding Programme and Planting for Food and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
